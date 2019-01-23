What happened this day in history: January 23

1556 - The deadliest earthquake in history hit the Shaanxi province, China. The death toll may have been as high as 830,000.

1571 - The Royal Exchange opened in London, founded by financier Thomas Gresham and opened by Queen Elizabeth I.

1849 - English-born Elizabeth Blackwell graduated from a New York medical school. She became the first female doctor.

1943 - The British captured Tripoli from the Germans.

1967 - Milton Keynes was founded as a New Town, with a planning brief to become a city of 250,000 people. Its initial designated area enclosed three existing towns and twenty one villages.

1970 - The first jumbo jet landed at Heathrow.

1985 - Proceedings in the House of Lords were televised for the first time.

1993 - Cricketer Graham Gooch clocked up his 100th century, on tour at Cuttack.

2012 - Briton Felicity Aston (33) became the first woman to complete a solo crossing of Antarctica after skiing for 1,084 miles over 59 days.