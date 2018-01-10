What happened this day in history - January 10

1828 - The Bank of England issued a one penny banknote.

1839 - Indian tea was auctioned for the first time in Britain. Only expensive China tea had previously been available.

1840 - The penny post was started in Britain by Sir Rowland Hill.

1840 - Sir Isaac Pitman began the first correspondence course for his shorthand system.

1863 - Prime Minister Gladstone opened the first section of the London Underground. It ran from Paddington to Farringdon Street.

1868 - the last deported convicts landed in Australia.

1920 - The Treaty of Versailles was ratified, officially ending World War I.

1930 - At Christchurch in New Zealand, play began on the first test match between England and New Zealand. England went on to win by eight wickets.

1946 - The first General Assembly of the United Nations opened in London, with 51 nations represented.

1949 - Vinyl records were launched by RCS (45rpm) and Columbia (33.3rpm).

1985 - Sir Clive Sinclair launched the C5 electric car.