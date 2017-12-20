What happened this day in history: December 20

1892 - Phileas Fogg completed his around the world trip, according to author Jules Verne.

1928 - Harry Ramsden opened his first fish and chip restaurant, in a hut near Bradford.

1955 - Cardiff became the capital of Wales.

1963 - The Berlin Wall was opened for the first time to West Berliners, who were allowed one-day visits to relatives in East Berlin.

1973 - Spanish Prime Minister, Admiral Luis Carrero Blanco, was assassinated by a car bomb attack.

1984 - The Summit Tunnel fire became the largest underground fire in history, as a freight train carrying more than one million litres of gasoline derailed near the town of Todmorden, in the Pennines.

1988 - Animal rights activists fire-bombed Harrods.

2000 - The world’s oldest Christmas tree was unveiled to the media. The artificial tree had been in the Hicks family for 114 years, after being bought for sixpence in 1886.

2007 - Queen Elizabeth II became the oldest monarch of the United Kingdom, surpassing Queen Victoria, who lived for 81 years, 7 months and 29 days.