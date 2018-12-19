What happened this day in history: December 19

1154 - Henry II was crowned King of England at Westminster Abbey.

1846 - London dentist James Robertson carried out the first dental extraction using anaesthetic.

1863 - Linoleum floor covering was patented by Frederick Walton of London.

1879 - New Zealand granted universal male suffrage.

1902 - British, German and Italian fleets captured the Venezuelan Navy to force the payment of debts.

1905 - The London County Council announced plans to set up the first ever motorised ambulance service for traffic accidents.

1924 - The last Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost was sold in London.

1932 - BBC World Service began broadcasting as the BBC Empire Service.

1981 – Sixteen lives were lost when the Penlee lifeboat went to the aid of the stricken coaster Union Star in heavy seas.

1983 - The original FIFA World Cup trophy, the Jules Rimet Trophy, was stolen from the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

1984 - Ted Hughes was appointed Poet Laureate.