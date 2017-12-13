What happened this day in history: December 13

1577 - Francis Drake set out from Plymouth in ‘The Golden Hind’, on his journey around the world.

1642 - Dutch navigator Abel Tasman discovered New Zealand.

1643 - English Civil War: The Battle of Alton took place in Hampshire.

1878 - The first electric street lighting in Britain was erected in London.

1937 0 Cellotape was marketed in Britain for the first time.

1967 - A military coup replaced the monarchy in Greece, sending King Constantine II into exile.

1972 - Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt began the third and final extra-vehicular activity (EVA) or “Moonwalk” of Apollo 17. To date they are the last humans to set foot on the Moon.

1995 - The Canadian government gave Santa his own postcode - H0H 0H0.

1995 - Hundreds of black and white youths took to the streets as riots broke out in the London borough of Brixton. The riots lasted for five hours, with 22 people arrested and three police officers injured.

2003 - Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was captured near his home town of Tikrit.