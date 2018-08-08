What happened this day in history: August 8

1503 - King James IV of Scotland married Margaret Tudor, daughter of Henry VII at Holyrood Abbey in Edinburgh.

1786 - Mont Blanc was climbed for the first time, by Jacques Balmat and Dr Michel-Gabriel Paccard.

1937 - Actor Dustin Hoffman was born

1940 - The Battle of Britain began. It continued into the following October.

1963 - The Great Train Robbery took place near Bletchley. More than £2.5 million was stolen from an ambushed mail train.

1970 - The Match of the Day theme tune was aired for the first time.

1974 - Richard Nixon became the first American president to resign from office, in the face of threats to impeach him for his implication in the Watergate scandal.

1988 - The Duke and Duchess of York announced the birth of their first child, Princess Beatrice.

1990 - Benazir Bhutto was sacked as Pakistan’s prime minister, over allegations of corruption.

1991 - Journalist John McCarthy, Britain’s longest-held hostage in Lebanon,was set free after more than five years in captivity.