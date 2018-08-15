What happened this day in history - August 15

1620 - The Mayflower set sail for the New World.

1843 - Tivoli Gardens, one of the oldest still intact amusement parks in the world, opened in Copenhagen. 1914 - The Panama Canal opened to traffic.

1941 - Corporal Josef Jakobs was executed by firing squad at the Tower of London at 07.12; the last person to be executed at the Tower for espionage.

1945 - Allied Nations celebrated VJ Day, Victory over Japan.

1947 - India and Pakistan gained independence, after 200 years of British rule.

1951 - Dartmoor was designated a National Park.

1952 - A flash flood drenched the Devon town of Lynmouth, killing 34 people.

1962 - Drummer Pete Best played his last gig with The Beatles, at the Cavern Club.

1987 - Caning was officially banned in British schools.

1997 - Jennifer Murray became the first woman to circumnavigate the globe in a helicopter.

1998 - A bomb blast in the Northern Ireland town of Omagh killed 29 people.