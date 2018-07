Take a historical walk around Market Rasen next week with the Rase Heritage Society.

The evening walk will explore the town’s heritage through its buildings, people and events.

The evening is open to all, with a donation requested of £3 from nonmembers.

The walk will be held on Thursday, August 2 and will start in the Festival Hall car park at 7pm.

For more information, visit the society’s website at www.raseheritage.org.uk or call 01673 843108