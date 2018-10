Members of Faldingworth WI and a number of guests enjoyed an evening of entertainment recently.

Tykes in Tights presented songs and comic sketches in their plain-talking Yorkshire way.

Their appreciative audience were made honorary ‘tykes’ for the evening and were shown the Yorkshire Haka.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, October 9, when Keith Hanson will talk about the Queen’s Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard.

Meetings start at 7.15pm.