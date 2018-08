It was members only at the August meeting of Binbrook & District WI, when they were entertained by semi-retired magician Danny the Wiz, who asked for audience participation, which they did with a little reluctance.

Thankfully he concentrated on rope and card tricks, with a few mind manipulation tricks along the way.

During the social time, everyone spoke about how each of them had came to join the WI, with the overwhelming reason being the chance to get to know people when moving to this area.