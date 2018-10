Join Nettleton & District Gardening Club for an afternoon with BBC Radio Humberside presenter Doug Stewart this Saturday, October 20.

Ten Ways to a Better Garden will be the subject of Doug’s talk, which will be held in Nettleton Village Hall, starting at 2.30pm.

Doors open at 1.30pm and admission is free.

Light refreshments will be available and there will also be a raffle.

Details from 01652 628424.