Station talk at Rasen Rotary Club

Hazel Barnard made her third visit as speaker to Market Rasen Rotary Club, representing both the Station Adoption Group and the Station Heritage group, which the club had sponsored during the last year from the Community Committee funds.

The Rotary Club helps by keeping the Station approach mown and the trees and planter boxes respectable.

Hazel gave an update on the Station Buildings being renovated and thanked the club for their recent donation.

Members came forward with a few memories of their own too of the station, which were avidly seized upon to go into the history files.

The promised Open Day for the station buildings has had to be postponed because of the lime rendering not drying quickly enough to allow other jobs to continue.

It is hoped the re-scheduled Open Day will take place in September.