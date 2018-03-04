Reminiscing at Grasby WI

At their February meeting, members of the WI were taken down memory lane by John Hall and his talk ‘When I was a lad’.

They were his 251st audience and he kept everyone entertained with tales of his early life and adventures in a Lincolnshire village in the 1950s. It caused much laughter and amusement from members and guests.

Everyone recalled something from their own childhood, even if they were not born and bred in Lincolnshire.

The group’s next meeting will be on the village hall on March 20 and this will be their annual meeting.