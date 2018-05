Members of Market Rasen Round Table are celebrating after a very successful inaugural beer festival.

The two-day event in the town’s Festival Hall attractive large crowds and provided festival-goers with a range of beers and live music.

Entry to the Round Table beer festival entitled visitors to their own commemorative glass EMN-180514-115821001

Round Table chairman Richard Cameron said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors and the bands who turned out. We raised over £5k for worthy causes and can’t thank everybody enough for coming along. Here’s to next year!”