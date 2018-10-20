Rasen Rotarians look at Caistor heritage

Rasen Rotarians heard first hand about the Caistor heritage project for the former Co-op building from Alan Dennis at their recent meeting.

Alan, former head teacher at both Caistor and Middle Rasen primary schools, gave a brief history of the premises, starting with its construction in the early 1700s after the Great Fire of Caistor, and then went on to give an indication of the potential users identified for the building once it is renovated.

The anticipated cost of the project is £1.6million.

Impressive plans have been drawn up in conjunction with the Co-op owners, and a Community Trust Company has been formed with shareholders, (local people with an interest in the project).

It is hoped the Project could be finished by 2021.

Alan is pictured above, right, showing the plans to Rotary secretary Jo Bowman.

Alan then went on to quickly advertise an archaeological dig that is happening in Caistor in November to hopefully find some of the ancient town walls; and also a project with some money from Rotary Foundation for a children’s home in Kerala in India.