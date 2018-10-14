Rasen Rotarians Charter dinner

Market Rasen Rotary Club held their 42nd charter anniversary lunch at the Hemswell Court banqueting suite, where they were joined by Rotarians from clubs across the area.

They also welcomed the Mayor and deputy Mayor of Market Rasen, together with District Governor, Dr Cheryle Berry MBE, a member of Clay Cross Rotary Club.

In his address, Mr Taylor said how proud he was to be a Rotarian.

He continued: “My theme as President is ‘community near and far’.

“We continue to raise funds to help vital community services, such as the Ambucopter and we give grants to local individuals who need a helping hand.

“But one of the main reasons I joined the Rotarian movement was its ability to raise its eyes above the horizon and raise funds to battle both disease and poverty in the wider world.”