Quilting comfort at Faldingworth

Members of Faldingworth WI learnt about the work of Project Linus UK when they welcomed Sue Hall as speaker.

The organisation takes its name from the Peanuts cartoon character Linus, who is always seen trailing his security blanket.

The organisation is made up of volunteers who make quilts and knitted blankets which are donated to ‘children in need of an extra cuddle’, whether they be in hospital, hospices or the community.

A quilt can make a child feel cuddled, warm, secure and comforted when they are sad.

More at www.projectlinusuk.org.uk