Probus president handover

At this month’s meeting of Market Rasen & District Probus Club, the current President, Bryan Storey, concluded his year of office by handing over to the newly elected president, Ian Johnson.

Every year the club makes a sum of money available for donation to a charity or charities chosen by the retiring president.

This year Bryan has chosen to support Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support, who will each receive £250.

For more information on the Probus Club call 01673 844672 or email raygransby@btconnect.com