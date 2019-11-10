Presidents’ progress at Rasen Flower Club

October was ‘Presidents’ Night’ at Market Rasen Flower Club.

Seven club presidents - current president Sarah Green and six past presidents - demonstrated designs representing the six decades, since the club was formed, from the 60s right through to ‘the future’.

These beautiful designs highlighted changing styles and techniques in flower arranging during those times and the audience was entertained with reminders of world events during each decade and humorous discussions on forgotten fashions, films, music and television from those times.

The designs from the evening can be seen on the Market Rasen Flower Club Facebook page.

The club’s next meeting is the annual Seasonal Open Evening.

This will be held on Monday, November 18, at the Festival Hall in Caistor Road, starting at 7.30pm.

Accomplished national demonstrator Mark Entwistle will be demonstrating on the theme ‘Deep and Crisp and Even’.

Everyone is welcome to go along to what is certain to be a wonderful evening of flower arranging displays at the highest level.

Doors open at 6.45pm and admission is £10, which will include refreshments.

For the last meeting of the year, the club will be back at the New Life Church in Serpentine Street for a Christmas workshop, led by Di Smith.

For more information about the club contact 07775 616067 or email sgreen2404@yahoo.co.uk