Picture special: Rasen’s colourful Christmas event brings seasonal smiles

Market Rasen Market Place was a riot of colour on Saturday as the annual Christmas Market and Mayor’s Charity event took place.

As well as supporting the charity stalls and getting some seasonal shopping done, visitors were entertained throughout the day by a number of musicians.

Town Mayor, John Matthews was delighted with how the event went and grateful to everyone for the support shown.

He said: “I would like to say thank you to the people of Market Rasen and traders for turning out on such a cold day to support the Christmas Market, and for the generosity in supporting the variety of charities who attended.

“I would also like to thank the Town Council staff for all their hard work, the businesses who donated prizes and for making a fantastic effort in decorating their shop windows.”

Judging for the ‘Best Dressed Window’ takes place on Tuesday, December 10.

Coun Matthews continued: “A big thank you to Tesco for their continued support of this event.

“Tesco is a great community provider within the town and I would personally like to say a big thank you to Jenny Allmond and her amazing team.

“With that in mind, it would be great if the town’s people could join them next Wednesday, December 11, at the store between 5pm and 7pm for their Carol Concert supporting Children’s Cancer Care.”

He continued: “Next Thursday, December 12, we will be in Tesco because ‘Every Child Deserves a Christmas’.

“We will be doing a food bank and monetary collection to enable some of the less fortunate in town to have a better Christmas and we would really appreciate everyone’s support for that too.”