Part of Caistor heritage saved from demolition

Two pieces of Caistor history have been saved from destruction thanks to developers working in the town.

The site of Caistor Hospital, formerly the workhouse, is now housing.

Caistor cross EMN-180521-174156001

Until recently, the last remaining building was the chapel; now that has gone too.

However, the chapel cross has been saved and Caistor Heritage Trust is now working with the developers, Canon Kirk, to create a permanent reminder of the site’s history.

The Trust’s vice chairman, Alan Dennis said: “We are pleased to be working with Canon Kirk on this project; they have been very supportive.

“We are looking to create an interpretation board alongside the cross and foundation stone from the original Society of Industry building, and would welcome feedback on the proposed text which can be seen at www.caistor.co.uk and search ‘Hospital’.