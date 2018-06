Take a tour of gardens at Nettleton this Sunday, June 3.

The Nettleton Beck connects all 10 gardens and they will be open from 1pm to 5pm.

There will be a stream side walk, bog gardens, herbaceous and vegetable gardens, and a wild flower meadow.

There will also be plant sales and a shabby chic stall.

Refreshments will be available in the church.

Programmes giving entry to the gardens, cost £3.