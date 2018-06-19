Old Rectory garden opens for charity

The National Garden Scheme (NGS) open gardens programme is always popular and now visitors have a new destination to add to their list of ‘must sees’.

The garden of the Old Rectory at Benniworth will open for the first time as part of NGS this Saturday, June 23.

The garden is set in the 2½ acre grounds next to the picturesque village church, which has 12th century origins.

Surrounded by mature trees, the garden has wide lawns with extensive herbaceous borders.

There is a large polytunnel and fruit cage, vegetable plot and pond, a woodland garden, cutting garden, flower borders and a charming courtyard.

Go along between noon and 5pm, when there will also be teas and cakes provided courtesy of Riding for the Disabled, as well as a substantial plant sale.

Admission is £3.50, with children free.

Entry to the garden is in the church grounds; wheelchairs can access the majority of the garden, but it may be a bit difficult on the gravel drive and the woodchip paths.