Market Rasen’s Working Men’s Club darts team were showing they were something to be reckoned with in 1979.

The all-conquering team competed in the Wolds League and were enjoying a great run mid-season.

Pictured are: Back row, from left, John Tindall, Roy Marshall, Ray Burke, Tony Hall, John Topliss and Mick Bradford; front row, Alan Butler, John Burke and Jamie Jackson. Also part of the team, but missing from the picture, was Steve Burke.