Pupils at Market Rasen’s De Aston School had the chance to widen their horizons back in 1979 by producing work in their own time on topics of their choice.

The work was entered into the new ‘first year award scheme’, with cash prizes on offer.

Taking first place was Francis Broughton, who had worked on his family tree.

He is pictured above with the other winners - Jeremy Beecham, James Parry, Sharon Tindall, Christopher Head and Lindsey Carter.