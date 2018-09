Pamper yourself and help raise money for charity - that was the idea back in 1992 behind a very successful ladies day, organised by members of the Market Rasen Rotary Wives group and held at the town’s racecourse.

Pictured above are some of the event organisers: back row - Sally Robinson, Penny Lyle, Janet Marriot and Janet Winters; front row - Joyce Williams, whose husband was Rotary president that year, Molly Hall, Pat Thomas and Bess Scott-Gunn.