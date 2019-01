The worst blizzard since the great winter of 1947 isolated every town and village in our area 40 years ago.

The Rasen Mail of February 17, 1979, reported snow had begun to fall on the previous Wednesday and by early next morning, gale force easterly winds had whipped up drifts of 10 feet or more.

Snowploughs lost the battle to clear the roads - with snow plough drivers Brian Bonner and Ken Beacock stuck in their vehicles and a rescue attempt having to be aborted.