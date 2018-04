The Rasen Mail of 1986 showed warrant Officer Tex Williams being ‘ejected’ from RAF Binbrook.

He was retiring after 33 years in the service, with most of the last 23 of them working with the Lightning, including three tours at Binbrook.

Pictured saying goodbye to Tex are Wg Cdr Simon Bostock (OC 11 squadron), Sqdn Ldr Geoff Sadler, Sgt Brian Farrer, Sgt Jim Watt and the squadron’s mew Warrant Officer Bryan Macauley.