Here are the members of the winning team from the School versus Old Boys cricket match back in 1968.

Pictured are: back row, from left - S Langford; P J Clark; P Staves; A L Barratt; J Spalding; M N Thornton; Mr K Sykes. Front row - J Sorby; R C Baker; W F Shuttlewood; R C Boulton; P J Isham.

Were you part of these teams at any point over the years? Does the match still take place?

