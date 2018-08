The annual School against Old Boys cricket match at De Aston in 1968 saw the younger players take the spoils.

The School XI declared at 151 for 9, to which the De Aston Old Boys XI replied with just 107.

Pictured above is the Old Boys team from 50 years ago: back row, from left, - L J Bridgeman, S R Langford, R Myland, C H Shaw, R J Vernau, D J Smith, Mr G T Geeson; front row, from left - N G Morris, D H Shaw, W B Staniforth, W G Rawlings and D M Tall.