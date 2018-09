Caistor traders were scoring a decided success back in 1966, with their six-day summer trade festival.

Fourteen stalls - fully representative of the trade in the town - were set up in the market place and the town’s business leaped ahead.

Leslie Clark, chairman of the chamber of trade, told the Rasen Mail: “We are already well supported, so it isn’t that trade is bad, but the whole idea is that in these days it isn’t enough to stand behind the counter and expect that business is coming to you.”