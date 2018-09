This wonderful picture appeared in the Market Rasen Mail of 1979, but was taken more than half a century earlier, in around 1920.

The image shows John Borrill, an estate worker at Holton le Moor.

Mr Borrill is standing outside Broughton Cottage, which was formerly a thatched property, which is situated near the village school.

