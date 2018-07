Year 6 pupils at Caistor Primary School were giving a thumbs up to their deputy head teacher in the summer of 1992.

They were celebrating the fact Don Owen became a doctor after gaining a PhD in Philosophy.

Dr Owen had been researching and studying for his doctorate at Hull University for the previous four years.

He had been at Caistor Primary School since 1980, in a teaching career which, at that time, had spanned a quarter of a century.