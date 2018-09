Youngsters at Caistor were delighted to have a new play area in the town back in 1979.

The equipment was installed at the Kelsey Road sportsground and residents were praised for the efforts made to raise the money for the play area, after original grant applications were rejected.

A sponsored walk raised £740 and four small local lotteries brought in a further £500.

Picture are two of the Caistor children - Suzanne and Kim Fenton - who were enjoying the newly-created play area