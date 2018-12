Schools all around the country are gearing up for seasonal shows and nativity plays.

Back in 1992, children at the Newtoft Playschool were the star performers.

They performed their nativity play to an audience of parents, family and friends.

Shortly before the play, everyone had joined together for a party at the residents club.

Do you have any seasonal memories to share on this page?

Email your pictures and details to go with them to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk