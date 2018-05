This picture from 1959 shows members of Market Rasen Council who attended the formal opening of the town’s Bell Playing Field.

The new recreation area in Jameson Bridge was a bequest to the town under the terms of the will of Elizabeth Ann Proctor and was named after Miss Isabella Bell.

Mrs Proctor was headmistress of Market Rasen Infant School for many years and her great friend Miss Bell was headmistress of the senior girls’ school close by.