Keelby Primary School was celebrating success back in 1989.

Pictured above is Heather Holt, with her class of seven to eight-year-olds.

They made their debut at the Scunthorpe Music and Drama Festival and took fourth place in the choral speaking, which they entered as part of their curriculum work.

However, the school’s ‘After School Club’, run by Heather, scooped the award for choral speaking in the primary section and took home a shiny shield.