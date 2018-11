In 1992, the Lindsey Rural Players presented George Bernard Shaw’s ‘Mrs Warren’s Profession’ at the Broadbent Theatre.

Pictured above are cast members, from left, Nigel Dring, Joy Pritchard, Tim Bradford, Alex Ogden, Ruth Andrews and Hugh Dower.

It was the second production of the year for the successful group of amateur thespians.

Earlier on, they had presented a very different type of show in their annual pantomime, which that year was the very popular story of Aladdin.