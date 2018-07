Another sport hitting the headlines at the moment is of course tennis, with the annual Wimbledon competition now underway.

Back in 1968, it was these local players that were in the news.

Pictured 50 years ago are members of the Osgodby tennis team - Mrs R Pickering, Mrs N Wilmot, Miss E Pickering, Mr R Pickering, Mr D Richards and Mr Q Duke.

While not gracing the lawns of the All England Club, they were confirming their position on top of the North Kelsey league.