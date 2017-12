This Christmas Eve, Father Christmas will be making a visit to Market Rasen Market Place.

This image from the Market Rasen Mail of 1959 shows just what a town tradition this is.

Almost 60 years ago, 250 children turned out to see the man in red and get a small gift ahead of Christmas Day.

In return, the report of the event says, Father Christmas was presented with a gift of three shillings from some of the children who had gathered to see him.