The Rasen Mail of 1989 showed members of Holton le Moor Riding Club celebrating their successes.

The club had been in existence for five years at this time and had a membership of 107, which included 40 adults.

Awards were presented by Angela Dennett to Sally Wilmore, Gareth Wilson, Pauline Grice, Sandra Rojahn, Jody Markham, Nicola Wilson, Simon Wilmore, Claire Logan,David Charles, Diane Balderson. Angela Dennett is pictured with some of the winners.