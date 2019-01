A new board was put up in 1980 to honour the men and women of Caistor who had given their time to head up the town’s council as mayor.

The board was inscribed with all the names of the mayors who had served since the reorganisation of the council.

Pictured with the board are Alan Frankish, mayor at the time, and former mayors Bernard Wright, Mabel Drakes and Louis King.

The list has been added to many times over the years and is still on display.