Students from Caistor Grammar School were busy on the sports field back in 1992.

For the first time, the school had produced a rugby team.

Over a period of a few weeks, the team had played fixtures against William Farr School at Welton, Middlefield School at Gainsborough and Huntcliff School at Kirton Lindsey, as well as taking part in the Rasen sevens tournament.

The Rasen Mail at the time described the players as ‘enthusiastic’ and ready for a win.