The Market Rasen Mail of 1992 reported on the re-emergence of Market Rasen as a force in county rugby.

It went on to say this had a lot to do with the ‘influx of youth and power’.

Three of those who took Rasen to the top of the county ‘s division, having scored more than 100 points to boot, were Adam Holvey, Dominic Haysom and his brother Jeremy Haysom.

The Haysoms were in for a try treble that week too.