The crowds turned out in force for a special event in Market Rasen in 1992.

It was Festival Weekend, with a host of activities throughout the town.

There was music, a parade of floats and plenty of other fun for all the family to go along and enjoy.

Among the local groups taking part was Market Rasen and District Round Table.

Members and their wives served up a magnificent hog roast for the many festival goers to tuck into to.