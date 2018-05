Market Rasen cricketers were celebrating forty years ago after their victory in the Mail Cup Final, held at the town’s Rase Park.

They were, however, pushed hard in the match by their opposition, a team made up of De Aston schoolmasters.

Nostalgia: 1978 EMN-180605-232145001

Pictured are: back row - Peter Conway, Richard Grayson, David Clark, Geoff Taylor, club president Gordon Wild, Dave Ranby, Tony Barratt and Nev Chapman; front - Pete Clark, Richard Spalding, Alan Carter, Chris Lancaster and scorer Mark Ranby.