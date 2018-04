With the cricket season now under way, it seemed the perfect opportunity to show this picture from the Rasen mail of 50 years ago.

In 1968, the Market Rasen team was celebrating after narrowly defeating Saxilby, 80 to 78.

Nostalgia: 1968 EMN-180424-085420001

Pictured are: front row - D Conway, L Brumpton, R Booth, T Chapman, J Friend; back row - A Carter, T Hall, S Hirons, J Scarborough, J Topliss, B Reaney and Mr W Blackman.

Why not email us our sporting memories?