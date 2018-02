Lancaster bombers played a vital part in World war Two and 33 years after the war ended (1978), Market Rasen air cadets received a propellor from a Pathfinder Lancaster Mk II, which was shot down during a mission over Germany.

John Prochera, a former member of the Pathfinder Force, made the presentation, on behalf of Royal Airforce Gatow (Berlin) to the ATC Commanding Officer, Flt Lt Alan Crosskill, alongside FO John Fridlington, WO George Belcher and FO Nick Goff.