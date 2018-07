In a week when vandalism at Market Rasen’s Bell Playing Field is in the news, we look back at the official opening of the children’s play area on the site in 1992.

Town Mayor Jack Cook (centre left) and fellow town councillors were joined at the event by the Rotary of Market Rasen Club’s president Peter Marriott, whose organisation had paid for the picnic furniture; pupils from De Aston and members of the Bell Playing Field committee, who worked together to support the community project.