Nostalgia: Pig club dinner at The Greyhound

In days gone by, it was commonplace for people to have a pig in their back yard and it was commonplace for people to get together and form pig clubs to help with the rearing and costs, with the clubs helping to supplement meat rationing during the war.

This picture is from a Market Rasen pig club dinner in the 1950s at The Greyhound.

It was given to Rase Heritage Society by Fred Bark, who is in the picture along with his wife Pauline, but can anyone name the others? Email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk